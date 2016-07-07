BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings reported NAV of $18.15 per share as of Jan. 31
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for January 2017
July 7 (Reuters) -
* Danone is working with JpMorgan Chase and BNP Paribas to arrange funding for its $10 billion purchase of Whitewave foods- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text : (bloom.bg/29lGCra) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for January 2017
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, Feb 2 China signed a deal with Sri Lanka late last year to further develop the strategic port of Hambantota and build a huge industrial zone nearby, a key part of Beijing's ambitions to create a modern-day "Silk Road" across Asia.