July 7 Theranos:

* Sanctions include revocation of laboratory's clia certificate which includes prohibition on owners,operators of lab from owning, operating

* Sanctions include limitation of laboratory's clia certificate for specialty of hematology, a civil money penalty

* Sanctions include directed portion of plan of correction, cancellation of laboratory's approval to receive medicare and medicaid payments for all laboratory services

* " we accept full responsibility for issues at our laboratory in newark, california"

* Announced it received notice from cms regarding imposition of sanctions arising from 2015 survey of its newark, california laboratory

* Sanction includes prohibition on owners,operators of lab from owning, operating or directing lab for at least 2 years from date of revocation

* "company will not conduct any patient testing in newark lab until further notice"

* Sanctions include suspension of lab's approval to receive medicare and medicaid payments for any services performed for specialty of hematology

