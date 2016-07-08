BRIEF-Apple reports Q1 iPhone sales of 78.3 million units
* Q1 iPhone sales 78.3 million units versus 74.8 million units last year
July 8 Johnston Press Plc :
* I newspaper circulation ahead of management's expectations
* Last week's sales show daily circulation consistently over 300,000
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations
* RaySearch announces preliminary numbers for q4 and full-year 2016 earlier