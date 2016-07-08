July 8 Petra Diamonds Ltd :

* Announces that Petra and Ekapa Mining have entered into a joint venture agreement

* Agreement combines respective operations, owned and operated by joint venture partners in Kimberley area, into an unincorporated joint venture named Kimberley Ekapa Mining joint venture

* Effective date of joint venture agreement is July 1 2016

* Effective interests in combined operations are as: Petra Diamonds and its BEE partners - 75.9 pct and Ekapa Mining - 24.1 pct