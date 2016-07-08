July 8 Edcon Holdings Ltd :

* Edcon receives support from its bondholders and bank lenders to obtain 1.5 billion rand in bridge financing

* Bridge financing, which has been approved by South African Reserve Bank and is denominated in U.S. dollars and euros, is to be made available in two tranches of up to 750 million rand(equivalent) each

* Final part of process is expected to be finalised in near to mid-term, during which this new financing will be used to ensure Edcon's liquidity needs are fully met