BRIEF-Exactech reports divestiture of spine assets and restructuring charges
* Exactech announces divestiture of spine assets and restructuring charges
July 8 Fibrogen Inc
* Fibrogen announces receipt of $62 million license payment from Astrazeneca
* Astrazeneca,Co collaborating on development,commercialization of drug for treatment of Anemia in patients with CKD in U.S., China, other markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Exactech announces divestiture of spine assets and restructuring charges
* Allegiant Travel Company full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Verizon announces pricing terms of its private exchange offers for 18 series of notes and related tender offers open to certain investors