BRIEF-Carlisle Companies acquires Arbo Holdings Limited
* Arbo Holding Limited business will operate as a unit within Carlisle Construction Materials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 8 Lydall Inc :
* Lydall acquires Texel, a leader in innovative technical materials
* Lydall Inc says deal valued at approximately $96 million
* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to cash flow from operating activities within 12 months
* About $1 million of additional non-recurring transaction and integration expenses related to acquisition will be incurred over second half 2016
* Expects to generate estimated annual cost savings of approximately $2 million
* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to Lydall's earnings, net of effect of purchase accounting
* Lydall's financial results for Q2 2016 will include less than $2 million of expenses related to strategic initiatives
* Acquisition was financed through a combination of cash on hand and $85 million of borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Arbo Holding Limited business will operate as a unit within Carlisle Construction Materials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has completed acquisition of the agricultural Grass and Soil business of Denmark's Kongskilde Industries
* Following the announcement on 15 December 2016 regarding the contemplated acquisition of Capsugel, Lonza launches an accelerated bookbuilding by offering up to 5.0 million registered shares