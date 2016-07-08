BRIEF-Daimler and Uber join forces to bring increase self-driving vehicles
* Daimler says Daimler and uber join forces to bring more self-driving vehicles on road Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
July 8 ON Semiconductor Corp :
* ON semiconductor extends tender offer to acquire Fairchild Semiconductor
* All other terms and conditions of offer remain unchanged.
* Offer will now expire one minute following 11:59 p.m., New York city time, on July 21, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Buyout firm Thoma Bravo LLC is exploring a sale of Global Health Exchange (GHX), a software company that helps track medical and surgical supplies that could be worth as much as $1.3 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Uniserve reports substantial EBITDA increase after restructuring