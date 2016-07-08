BRIEF-Arconic reports Q4 loss per share $2.88
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations excluding items
July 8 Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc says has finalized certain modifications to the Zalviso device and pending receipt of the devices from the manufacturer
* Says on July 6, 2016, the start date for the IAP312 study was revised to September 2016 - SEC filing
* Start date for study may be delayed if devices received from manufacturer do not pass final quality checks, certain release specifications Source text - bit.ly/29svdqu
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations
Jan 31 Discovery Communication Inc's UK unit on Tuesday said it had reached a new carriage deal with Sky Plc, ending an impasse over pricing that had risked a blackout of all Discovery channels from Sky's platform.