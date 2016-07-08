BRIEF-Arconic reports Q4 loss per share $2.88
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations excluding items
July 8 Recode:
* Twitter talking to the NBA, MLS and Turner to buy rights to more sports streams -Recode, citing sources
* Twitter is talking to Turner because it already locked up sports rights from "number of sources", including the NBA -Recode
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations
Jan 31 Discovery Communication Inc's UK unit on Tuesday said it had reached a new carriage deal with Sky Plc, ending an impasse over pricing that had risked a blackout of all Discovery channels from Sky's platform.