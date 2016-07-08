BRIEF-Arconic reports Q4 loss per share $2.88
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations excluding items
July 8 Arch Coal Inc :
* United States Bankruptcy Court For Eastern District Of Missouri has approved disclosure statement
* Court has set a voting deadline of August 31 for eligible stakeholders
* Arch Coal disclosure statement approved by court
* Says Arch will begin process of soliciting votes for plan from eligible stakeholders immediately
* Hearing to consider confirmation of plan by bankruptcy court is scheduled to commence on September 13 Source text for Eikon:
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations
Jan 31 Discovery Communication Inc's UK unit on Tuesday said it had reached a new carriage deal with Sky Plc, ending an impasse over pricing that had risked a blackout of all Discovery channels from Sky's platform.