BRIEF-Arconic reports Q4 loss per share $2.88
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations excluding items
July 8 Pratt & Whitney
* U.S. Department Of Defense awarded co $1.5 billion low rate initial production (lrip) contract for tenth lot of f135 propulsion systems
* Pratt & Whitney says combined with previous long lead and sustainment awards for this lot, lrip 10 contract now totals $1.95 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations
Jan 31 Discovery Communication Inc's UK unit on Tuesday said it had reached a new carriage deal with Sky Plc, ending an impasse over pricing that had risked a blackout of all Discovery channels from Sky's platform.