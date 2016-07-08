BRIEF-Arconic reports Q4 loss per share $2.88
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations excluding items
July 8 Acceleron Pharma Inc
* Announces ACE-083 phase 1 results at 14th International Congress On Neuromuscular Diseases
* ACE-083 increased muscle volume of tibialis anterior muscle by 8.9% in healthy volunteers
* Acceleron intends to advance ACE-083 into a phase 2 clinical trial in patients with FSHD in second half of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations
Jan 31 Discovery Communication Inc's UK unit on Tuesday said it had reached a new carriage deal with Sky Plc, ending an impasse over pricing that had risked a blackout of all Discovery channels from Sky's platform.