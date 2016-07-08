BRIEF-Arconic reports Q4 loss per share $2.88
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations excluding items
July 8 Empire Company Ltd :
* President & CEO Marc Poulin has left companies effective immediately
* Says François Vimard, Empire's Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, has been appointed interim president & CEO
* Says company initiates an orderly succession process to identify a permanent leader
* Empire company limited announces change in leadership
* Clinton Keay , empire's Executive Vice President Of Finance will assume role of Interim Chief Financial Officer.
* Vimard will also replace Poulin on empire board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations
Jan 31 Discovery Communication Inc's UK unit on Tuesday said it had reached a new carriage deal with Sky Plc, ending an impasse over pricing that had risked a blackout of all Discovery channels from Sky's platform.