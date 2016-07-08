BRIEF-Hologic completes divestiture of blood screening business
* Hologic completes divestiture of blood screening business
July 8 Ossen Innovation Co Ltd :
* Ossen Innovation enters into non-binding letter of intent with America-Asia diabetes research foundation to acquire controlling interest in china-based medical device company and to spin-off existing business
* Plans to spin-off existing pre-stressed steel manufacturing business, including existing liabilities, immediately after deal
* Upon completion of acquisition, company would indirectly own 90.27% of San Meditech
* Upon completion of acquisition, company would indirectly own 90.27% of San Meditech

* Intends to acquire all of issued and outstanding equity interests of foundation in exchange for 81.2 million of co's ordinary shares
Jan 31 Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc reported a smaller loss for the fourth quarter as its revenue was boosted by strong demand for its graphic chips used in gaming consoles and a stabilizing PC market.
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - fourth-quarter 2016 sales volumes of oil, natural gas and ngls averaged approximately 774,000 boe per day