July 8 Metric Mobility Solutions AG :

* Rescission of the agreement for the supply of new fare ticket terminals for the public transport corporation Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG)

* Plans to make an effort to find an amicable solution with public transport authority Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe

* Objective of Metric Mobility Solutions AG is continuation of project

* Order volume amounts to a total of 16.5 million euros ($18.25 million)