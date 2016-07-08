BRIEF-Hologic completes divestiture of blood screening business
* Hologic completes divestiture of blood screening business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 8 Transocean Ltd
* Says unit Transocean Inc., has priced its previously-announced offering of senior unsecured notes - sec filing
* Says unit Transocean Inc., expects to receive aggregate net proceeds of approximately u.s. $1.21 billion from the offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
Jan 31 Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc reported a smaller loss for the fourth quarter as its revenue was boosted by strong demand for its graphic chips used in gaming consoles and a stabilizing PC market.
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - fourth-quarter 2016 sales volumes of oil, natural gas and ngls averaged approximately 774,000 boe per day