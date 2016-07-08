BRIEF-MicroStrategy Q4 earnings per share $2.69
* MicroStrategy announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results
July 8 Enwave Corp
* Research partner has right to use co's radiant energy vacuum dehydration technology for research and development exclusively in Australia, New Zealand
* Right to use co's radiant energy vacuum dehydration technology exclusively in Australia, New Zealand for a period not to exceed 12 months
* Enwave signs technology evaluation and license option agreement with Australasian meat processor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
Jan 31 Packaged foods maker Hormel Foods Corp said on Tuesday that it had suspended operations at one its pork suppliers in Oklahoma until it investigates claims that pigs were being abused at the farm.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S