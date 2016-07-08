Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 8 Aveva Group Plc :
* Following results of UK referendum on EU membership, there has been increased volatility in foreign currency exchange rates
* If rates were to remain at similar levels for a prolonged period then we should expect a currency benefit in FY17 from translation of overseas earnings
* Since announcement of FY16 results on May 24 2016, company has made satisfactory financial and operational progress in line with expectations
* Have not seen any noticeable change in trends reported at that time
* Expect seasonality in FY17 to be broadly similar to FY16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)