July 8 Fabege Ab :
* H1 rental income increased to 1.04 billion Swedish crowns
($121.5 million) (998 million crowns year ago) mainly as a
result of completed project properties generating revenue
* H1 net operating income rose to 724 million crowns (715
million crowns year ago)
* Q2 rental income 520 million crowns versus 496 million
crowns year ago
* Q2 net operating income 369 million crowns versus 365
million crowns year ago
* H1 profit from property management rose by 10 per cent to
408 million crowns (369 million crowns)
* Q2 profit from property management 213 million crowns
versus 201 million crowns year ago
($1 = 8.5630 Swedish crowns)
