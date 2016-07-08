UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 8 Ica Gruppen says:
* In June 2016, sales in the ICA stores totalled SEK 9,761 million excluding VAT, an increase of 4.3 percent compared with the same month in the previous year.
* Sales in like-for-like stores increased by 4.0 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources