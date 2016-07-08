BRIEF-Hologic completes divestiture of blood screening business
* Hologic completes divestiture of blood screening business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 8 Vicore Pharma Holding AB :
* Q2 operating loss 1.3 million Swedish crowns ($150,000)versus loss 1.1 million crowns year ago
* Q2 pretax loss 1.3 million crowns versus loss 1.1 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5658 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hologic completes divestiture of blood screening business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exactech announces divestiture of spine assets and restructuring charges
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 President Donald Trump was set to unveil his pick on Tuesday for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, likely choosing a conservative judge to try to shape the court for years to come on issues like abortion and gun and religious rights.