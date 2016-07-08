BRIEF-Hologic completes divestiture of blood screening business
* Hologic completes divestiture of blood screening business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 8 Feelgood Svenska publ AB :
* Q2 net sales 179.8 million Swedish crowns ($21.01 million) versus 151.5 million crowns year ago
* Q2 operating profit 16.5 million crowns versus 3.5 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5586 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hologic completes divestiture of blood screening business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exactech announces divestiture of spine assets and restructuring charges
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 President Donald Trump was set to unveil his pick on Tuesday for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, likely choosing a conservative judge to try to shape the court for years to come on issues like abortion and gun and religious rights.