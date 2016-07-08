July 8 Solteq Plc :

* Says has concluded a framework agreement on the supply of Musti ja Mirri Group Ltd's retail business solution to Finland, Sweden and Norway

* Strategic partnership with Musti ja Mirri Group Ltd is about to begin

* Parties do not share value of deal in details

* Makes no changes to its profit guidance for 2016 Source text for Eikon:

