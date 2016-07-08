BRIEF-Arconic reports Q4 loss per share $2.88
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations excluding items
July 8 Gilead Sciences Inc :
* Says authorization of SOF/VEL is supported by data from four phase 3 studies, Astral-1, Astral-2, Astral-3 and Astral-4
* European Commission grants marketing authorization for Gilead's Epclusa (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir) for the treatment of all genotypes of chronic hepatitis C Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations
Jan 31 Discovery Communication Inc's UK unit on Tuesday said it had reached a new carriage deal with Sky Plc, ending an impasse over pricing that had risked a blackout of all Discovery channels from Sky's platform.