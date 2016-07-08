BRIEF-Daimler and Uber join forces to bring increase self-driving vehicles
* Daimler says Daimler and uber join forces to bring more self-driving vehicles on road Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
July 8 Mitel Networks Corp
* Says received notice from Polycom of a superior proposal from a third party
* Polycom will terminate merger agreement and pay Mitel $60 million termination fee concurrently with termination
* Mitel responds to notification from Polycom of superior proposal
* Waives right to match consideration payable to Polycom stockholders
* Says Polycom has indicated that it will promptly terminate merger agreement
* Says Polycom will pay Mitel $60 million termination fee concurrently with termination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Buyout firm Thoma Bravo LLC is exploring a sale of Global Health Exchange (GHX), a software company that helps track medical and surgical supplies that could be worth as much as $1.3 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Uniserve reports substantial EBITDA increase after restructuring