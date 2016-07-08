July 8 Tronics Microsystems SA :

* H1 revenue 3.1 million euros ($3.42 million) versus 4.2 million year ago

* Informed shareholders it started talks with strategic investor in view of a possible takeover of the company

* Says a communication regarding the progression of talks could take place by the first half of August Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)