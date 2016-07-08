July 8 S&P Global Ratings

* European financial stability facility 'aa/a-1+' ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative

* Since u.k. Is neither shareholder nor guarantor of efsf, efsf's creditworthiness not affected by result of u.k.'s referendum on country's eu membership

* Ratings on the efsf do not depend on the credit quality of its borrowers, namely greece, ireland, and portugal

* Outlook on efsf is negative, reflecting negative outlook on france, efsf's second-largest guarantor as defined by its capital contribution to efsf