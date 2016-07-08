DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 1
1000/1500: The Commerce Dept. issues Construction Spending for December.
July 8 S&P Global Ratings
* Stable outlook reflects view that, over next two years, risks to Jersey's financial sector and fiscal performance are balanced
* Jersey's existing relationship with the EU will not be significantly affected by the exit of the U.K. from the EU
* Rating on the states of jersey lowered to 'AA-'; outlook stable
* Believe that the U.K.'s exit from the EU is likely to have a material negative impact on Jersey's financial sector Source text (bit.ly/29rc5I9) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
1000/1500: The Commerce Dept. issues Construction Spending for December.
LONDON, Jan 31 Some British-based financial services firms have already decided to relocate at least part of their operations to Ireland, and others are expected to follow suit in the first half of this year, Ireland's financial services minister said on Tuesday.
* Fitch says default at Venezuela's PDVSA probable * Argentina-focused energy operator to start roadshows * Mexico's economy grew 2.3% in 2016, FinMin economist says * Emerging markets in near-record January global bond rush By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, Jan 31 (IFR) - There were no new deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region. SOVEREIGN 1/30 1/27 1/26 1D 10D Y