July 8 S&P Global Ratings

* Stable outlook reflects view that, over next two years, risks to Jersey's financial sector and fiscal performance are balanced

* Jersey's existing relationship with the EU will not be significantly affected by the exit of the U.K. from the EU

* Rating on the states of jersey lowered to 'AA-'; outlook stable

* Believe that the U.K.'s exit from the EU is likely to have a material negative impact on Jersey's financial sector