Electronic Arts revenue rises 7.4 pct
Jan 31 Video-game publisher Electronic Arts Inc reported a 7.4 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by strong sales of first-person shooter games "Battlefield 1" and "Titanfall 2".
July 8 Pharmathene Inc :
* Received payment from Siga Technologies to extend until October 19, 2016, date by which Siga must satisfy pharmathene judgment
* Payment is creditable against final satisfaction of judgment in favor of pharmathene of about $205 million plus interest and is not refundable
* Pharmathene receives $20 million payment from Siga to extend payment deadline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fitch says default at Venezuela's PDVSA probable * Argentina-focused energy operator to start roadshows * Mexico's economy grew 2.3% in 2016, FinMin economist says * Emerging markets in near-record January global bond rush By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, Jan 31 (IFR) - There were no new deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region. SOVEREIGN 1/30 1/27 1/26 1D 10D Y
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Some of Wall Street's largest fund managers have taken a contrarian bet on gold, wagering that U.S. President Donald Trump's governing style and upcoming elections in Europe will combine to create more stock market volatility and boost the prices of a metal long seen as a safe haven.