July 8 Bay Bancorp Inc :
* Following merger, bay bank will have total assets of
approximately $650 million and 12 branches in
Baltimore-Washington corridor
* Hopkins will continue to run its operating system until
late July when it will be consolidated into bay bank system
* Bay bank finalizes its acquisition with Hopkins Federal
Savings Bank
* Merger is expected to have no immediate impact on customer
base, other than change in name
* Bay Bancorp Inc says Pikesville Branch will be rebranded
with bay bank name immediately
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)