BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
July 8 First Hawaiian Inc:
* Files for IPO of up to $100 mln- SEC filing
* Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and UBS Investment Bank are also among the underwriters to IPO
* All of the shares in IPO are being sold by the BNPP selling stockholder
* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee
* First Hawaiian Inc have applied to list common stock on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under symbol "FHB"
* Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities & JP Morgan are among underwriters to IPO
* Co will not receive any of proceeds from sale of the shares of common stock being sold in IPO
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc- Proceeds to be used to fund research and development activities, commercial preparation and for general corporate purposes
Jan 30 Snap Inc, the owner of the popular messaging service Snapchat, has chosen Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for its initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.