BRIEF-Roche said to consider options for diabetes unit including sale- Bloomberg
* Roche said to consider options for diabetes unit including sale- Bloomberg, citing sources
July 8 Theranos:
* Working closely with centers for medicare & Medicaid Services to resolve sanctions that agency advised it plans to impose on co's Newark lab Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Roche said to consider options for diabetes unit including sale- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Christopher Brown reports 7.5 percent passive stake in Genvec Inc as of January 24 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jRXvBb Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 U.S. President Donald Trump in a meeting on Tuesday with pharmaceutical executives called on them to manufacture more of their drugs in the United States and cut prices, while vowing to speed approval of new medicines and ease regulation.