HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 31 at 3:40 P.M. EST/2040 GMT
Jan 31 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
July 8 Neuron Bio SA :
* Says share capital increase was subscribed for 3.0 million euros ($3.3 million)
* As a result, share capital of Neuron Bio ascends to 12.4 million euros Source text: bit.ly/29tSJG4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9043 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 31 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
Jan 31 Roche Holding AG is considering options for its diabetes-care business including a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Roche said to consider options for diabetes unit including sale- Bloomberg, citing sources