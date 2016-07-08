Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 8 Cad It SpA :
* Board appoints Giampietro Magnani chairman of the board following the resignation of Giuseppe Dal Cortivo
* Giuseppe Dal Cortivo resigned as a consequence of the Public Prosecutor's ongoing investigations in Rome, deeming appropriate to suspend his position until the events have been clarified Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)