BRIEF-MicroStrategy Q4 earnings per share $2.69
* MicroStrategy announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results
July 8 Ltc Properties Inc
* Says acquired a 70-Unit assisted living and memory care community near Athens, GA
* LTC acquires newly constructed senior living community in Georgia for $14.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* MicroStrategy announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results
Jan 31 Packaged foods maker Hormel Foods Corp said on Tuesday that it had suspended operations at one its pork suppliers in Oklahoma until it investigates claims that pigs were being abused at the farm.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S