July 8 AS Roma SpA :

* Signs an agreement with Empoli FC SpA for the temporary acquisition of player Silva Duarte Mario Rui until June 30, 2017, for 3 million euros ($3.31 million) plus a bonus of up to 1.5 million euros

* Agreement with Empoli envisages the option to buy Silva Duarte Mario Rui on a permanent deal starting from season 2017/2018 for 6 million euros Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9061 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)