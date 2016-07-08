LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Fitch says default at Venezuela's PDVSA probable * Argentina-focused energy operator to start roadshows * Mexico's economy grew 2.3% in 2016, FinMin economist says * Emerging markets in near-record January global bond rush By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, Jan 31 (IFR) - There were no new deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region. SOVEREIGN 1/30 1/27 1/26 1D 10D Y