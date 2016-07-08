July 8 Haverty Furniture Companies

* Dennis fink announced his intention to retire from his position as executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Fink and company have not determined an exact retirement date - sec filing

* Fink will assist in co's selection of his successor and agreed to remain into 2017 as needed to ensure an orderly transition