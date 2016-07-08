BUZZ-DJI: Post-election rally on shaky ground
** DJI has so far topped within a Fibo proj zone; Monday's sharp set back can kick-off multi-week pull back, though still need break of 19843.94 to confirm
July 8 CSS Industries Inc :
* CSS Industries Inc announces acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Lawrence Schiff Silk Mills Inc out of bankruptcy
* CSS will not be operating Schiff business, and will be relocating certain acquired Schiff equipment and inventory to CSS' facilities
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
Jan 30 Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said its deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp would now take six months longer to close and also reduced its offer price as it expects to divest more stores to gain regulatory approval.