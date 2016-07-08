July 8 Forterra Inc

* Files for IPO of up to $100 million of common stock

* Says Goldman Sachs & Co, Citigroup and Credit Suisse are underwriting the IPO

* Says intends to use ipo net proceeds to repay indebtness

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)