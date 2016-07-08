July 8 Highbank Resources Ltd:

* Highbank Resources Ltd says company anticipates receiving an 'offer to purchase' proposal in near future

* Continues to work with potential purchaser on conditions of sale of Highbank's interest in swamp point north aggregate project

* Has received a letter of intent and efforts to close transaction continue