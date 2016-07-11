July 10 Southern Co
* Southern company, kinder morgan enter southern natural gas
pipeline strategic venture
* Acquiring 50 percent equity interest in southern natural
gas (sng) pipeline systemkinder morgan will continue to operate
system
* Transaction equates to sng total enterprise value of about
$4.15 billion, implies $1.47 billion for southern co's 50
percent equity interest
* Expects to finance initial purchase, as well as any
related future growth opportunities in a credit-supportive
manner
