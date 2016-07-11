July 11 Kiadis Pharma BV :

* Kiadis Pharma and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) strengthen partnership around the development of ATIR101 in ALL and AML patients

* LLS makes second equity investment in Kiadis Pharma for phase II development

* LLS makes second equity investment in Kiadis Pharma for phase II development

* Second funding by LLS has taken place through an equity investment of approximately $750,000 and a total of 67,020 shares will be issued to LLS