Former HBOS bankers found guilty in $307 million fraud trial
LONDON, Jan 30 Two former HBOS bankers and four other people were found guilty on Monday in a $307 million fraud trial.
July 11 (Reuters) -
* ChemChina extends public tender offers for Syngenta
* ChemChina says extends tender offers for all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta and all outstanding American depositary shares representing common shares until Sept. 13 unless further extended
* ChemChina says all of other terms and conditions of tender offers remain unchanged and ChemChina continues to expect to conclude transaction by end of year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 30 Two former HBOS bankers and four other people were found guilty on Monday in a $307 million fraud trial.
LONDON, Jan 30 Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has won U.S. approval to market a copy of GlaxoSmithKline's best-selling Advair inhaler, although the real battle is still to come.
* U.S., UK, Australian and Japanese banks attend (Adds detail of meeting)