July 11 (Reuters) -

* ChemChina extends public tender offers for Syngenta

* ChemChina says extends tender offers for all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta and all outstanding American depositary shares representing common shares until Sept. 13 unless further extended

* ChemChina says all of other terms and conditions of tender offers remain unchanged and ChemChina continues to expect to conclude transaction by end of year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)