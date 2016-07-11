July 11 Ipsen Sa

* David Meek appointed as chief executive officer of Ipsen

* CEO appointment effective july 18, 2016

* Marc De Garidel will assume role of non-executive chairman and will continue to serve board of directors

* Most recently, David Meek was executive vice-president and president of oncology division of Baxalta