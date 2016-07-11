July 11 (Reuters) -

* Telenor says Digi's Q2 EBITDA is 1.541 billion crowns vs 1.660 billion at the same time last year.

* Says Q2 Digi subscribers increased by 11,000 to 12.347 million during the quarter

* Digi is Telenor's Malaysia unit.

* Keeps outlook unchanged for Service revenues and EBITDA

* Changes 2016 capex outlook to "13-14 percent of service revenues" from previously "sustain at 2015 level". Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)