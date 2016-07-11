July 11 AB Science SA :

* Publication in Journal of Neuroinflammation of preclinical data showing neuroprotective effect of Masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

* "Findings demonstrate an unprecedented protective effect for masitinib in als rat models with respect to other studies found in scientific literature" - Luis Barbeito, Head of the Neurodegeneration Laboratory, Institut Pasteur in Montevideo, Uruguay