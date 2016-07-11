July 11 Statoil says:

* On July 8 Statoil and EQT Corporation completed their previously announced transaction, whereby Statoil has sold its non-core operated assets in the US state of West Virginia to EQT Corporation.

* The transaction covers approximately 62,500 net acres.

* Equity production from properties in Q1 2016 was c.9,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

* Statoil retains its operated properties in the U.S. state of Ohio and its non-operated Marcellus positions.