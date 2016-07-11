July 11 Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Nichi-Iko pharmaceutical Co, Ltd to acquire Sagent Pharmaceuticals for $21.75 per share in all cash transaction

* Deal for approximately $736 million

* Nichi-Iko intends to finance acquisition through bank loans and available cash

* Transaction unanimously approved by Nichi-Iko and Sagent boards of directors