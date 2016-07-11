BRIEF-Mallinckrodt completes sale of its Nuclear Imaging Business to IBA Molecular
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
July 11 Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Nichi-Iko pharmaceutical Co, Ltd to acquire Sagent Pharmaceuticals for $21.75 per share in all cash transaction
* Deal for approximately $736 million
* Nichi-Iko intends to finance acquisition through bank loans and available cash
* Transaction unanimously approved by Nichi-Iko and Sagent boards of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
* Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S